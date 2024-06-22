Donations Pour in After Babysitter Allegedly Kills Twin Boy

Donors have raised more than $50,000 in two days for the family of an infant allegedly killed by his babysitter in Pittsburgh this week.

According to a GoFundMe fundraising page, six-week-old Leon Katz was “tragically killed under horrific circumstances” on June 16 while in the care of a family friend. The friend, who has been pursuing a PhD in California, “has been arrested for homicide, child endangerment, and aggravated assault.” She is also accused of injuring Leon’s twin brother, Ari.

“In addition to coping with the unbearable loss of their beloved son Leon, Savannah and Ethan are facing significant financial burdens. Funds raised will cover funeral expenses, medical bills resulting from injuries sustained by both Leon and Ari, essential baby supplies, and relocation costs as they navigate this difficult time,” the GoFundMe said.

According to Pittsburgh publication WTAE, police are accusing the 29-year-old Nicole Virzi of giving Leon a skull fracture. “A CT scan showed the fracture to the left side of the head, as well as several brain bleeds,” the outlet continued.

A criminal complaint alleged that the “the injuries sustained by both [twins are] consistent with having been sustained as a result of child abuse, as these are inflicted injuries that are not natural and not accidental.”

Virzi has denied wrongdoing, and has said Leon fell out of his seat while she walked away to retrieve a bottle for him.

Her attorney, David Shrager, emphasized that she “has no criminal history whatsoever.”

“She is a loving person and a friend to these people and would never harm anyone’s child, let alone theirs,” he added. “We’re anxious to get our day in court.”

Currently, Shrager told WTAE, “she’s charged with a general count of homicide, which, for the most part, bond is not available. Of course, we’re going to be doing our due diligence on that end and see if we can make some changes there.”