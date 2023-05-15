Donations to Subway Vigilante’s Legal Fund Top $1.8M
‘TAKE BACK THE STREETS’
A fundraising campaign for Daniel Penny, the 24-year-old former Marine who choked a homeless man named Jordan Neely to death on the New York City subway earlier this month, closed in on $2 million Sunday night. Penny’s “Legal Defense Fund,” as the GiveSendGo page is titled, was set up by the law firm Raiser & Kenniff, P.C., which is representing him. “This level of support demonstrates that the situation forced upon him in that subway car earlier this month, and his subsequent arrest, has struck a chord in the psyche of New Yorkers and has been echoed nationwide,” an attorney for Penny told the New York Post in a statement. The 24-year-old was charged with second-degree manslaughter on Friday, with prosecutors accusing him of “recklessly” causing Neely’s death. Among those who have expressed their support for Penny is Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who pleaded with his Twitter followers on Friday to help “take back the streets for law abiding citizens” and “show this Marine… America’s got his back.”