Donda Is Finally Here, and Kanye West’s Complaining About It
Kanye West’s long-awaited album Donda was finally released Sunday. However, the track “Jail pt 2” was briefly unavailable to stream. In a post on Instagram, West complained that his label, Universal, had put out the album, his tenth, without his “approval” and that the track—which featured rapper DaBaby, who’s faced criticism for his homophobic comments—had been blocked. In a separate, now-deleted post, West blamed Donda’s delay on DaBaby’s management not giving permission to use his verse on Jail pt 2. The song also features a chorus from Marilyn Manson, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual abuse and assault.