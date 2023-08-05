Husband of Missing Georgia Mom-of-Four Arrested for Murder
‘DEVASTATED’
The husband of a Georgia mom who vanished two weeks ago has been arrested and charged with murder, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday. Imani Roberson disappeared on July 16 after leaving her mother’s home with two of her children, ages 3 and 1 month, while her 9 and 11-year-old children stayed at their grandma’s place. According to investigators, her car was later found burnt and in pieces about 24 miles away from her last sighting. Traces of her blood were also discovered in the home she shared with her husband Donell Anderson and four kids, and authorities recovered her body on Friday. Now, Anderson faces charges of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Officials said they plan to make another arrest tied to Roberson’s murder, but have yet to identify the additional suspect. All four kids are safe, police confirmed. “Our family is devastated. Being here today is extremely difficult for us,” Clarine Andujar-White, Roberson’s mother, said at a press conference Saturday.