Donna Brazile: DNC Staffers Got Death Threats After Email Hack

Donna Brazile, the interim chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, said on Friday that DNC staffers had received death threats and bomb threats after the organization’s emails were hacked and released by WikiLeaks. “I watched for the last seven months people who came to work after their lives were threatened,” Brazile said during DNC meetings in Atlanta. “After they had to deal with bomb threats, after they had to deal with people who wanted to murder them.” The internal emails, which were believed to have been stolen by Russia, sparked controversy during the 2016 presidential campaign because many of the messages showed a bias in favor of Hillary Clinton on the part of senior DNC staffers. The leaks eventually led to the resignation of former chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz. The party is electing its new chair this weekend.
