Donna Brazile on Joining Fox News: ‘I Have My Marbles’
SURE
In a testy interview with The New Yorker published Wednesday, former interim DNC chairwoman and longtime party strategist Donna Brazile insisted that she still has her “marbles” even after signing on as a contributor at Fox News. Brazile repeatedly proved reluctant to criticize her new employer, pivoting to attacks on the “entire media” when asked about criticisms that Fox is divisive and racist. “I understood that when I made this decision to call you that you probably wanted to get up in my crap about going on Fox,” Brazile said. “I made my position known. I wrote a column and I put out a statement. I knew people were going to call and say, ‘Don’t you know the house might stink up?’ ‘Yeah, but is that the only house that is stinky?’”
When reporter Isaac Chotiner tried to interject, Brazile kept going: “No, no, I want you to be clear that I have my marbles,” she added. “This is Donna Brazile. You are not talking to a phantom; you are talking to me. Don’t call me and act as if you are somehow appalled that a black woman, or a woman, or a liberal progressive, would go, ‘Hell, yeah, I want to go in that den.’ And I want to fight from inside and fight from the outside.”