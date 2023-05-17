Florida Dems Shock GOP With Jacksonville Mayor Win
STUNNER
Democrat Donna Deegan became the first woman to be elected mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, Tuesday night. She beat out Republican Daniel Davis, a former state legislator and CEO of the local Chamber of Commerce who had the backing of Gov. Ron DeSantis. Deegan’s win was a stunning upset for Democrats—Jacksonville was a longtime GOP stronghold and, before Tuesday, stood as the largest city in the country to have a Republican mayor. “Everyone said it could not be done in Jacksonville, Florida,” Deegan said in her victory speech. “We did it because we brought the people inside.” Deegan was a popular TV anchor in Jacksonville before she founded her nonprofit group, the DONNA Foundation, for breast cancer research. She was painted by her opponent as a leftist who would enact “radical policies” if elected, and faced criticism from Republicans for her participation in Black Lives Matter protests.