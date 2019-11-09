Read it at CNN
The Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania, said late Friday that an infection that killed three premature babies over the summer was caused by tainted measuring equipment used to prepare donated breast milk. Five other preemies also became sick by the infection caused by the pseudomonas bacteria, according to CNN. “We have concluded that the exposure came from the process we were using to prepare donor breast milk,” said Edward Hartle, executive vice president and chief medical officer of the facility. The Pennsylvania Department of Health previously cited the hospital for not having an adequate written policy for cleaning measuring equipment.