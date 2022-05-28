CHEAT SHEET
Donors Raise $2.5 Million for Orphaned Children of Uvalde Victim Irma Garcia
Donors have rallied together to raise more than $2.5 million via GoFundMe for the family of Irma Garcia, the Robb Elementary School teacher who was killed during Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and whose husband, Joe, died just two days later. “Irma was a wife, a mother of 4, a cousin, a sister, a daughter, an aunt and a wonderful person. She would literally do anything for anybody,” wrote her cousin Debra Austin, who organized the fundraiser. Joe reportedly died from a “medical emergency” after he visited his late wife’s memorial. “I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear,” Austin said.