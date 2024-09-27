Don’t Be Fooled by Trump’s Latest Golf Admission

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Former President Donald Trump reportedly says he is going to stop golfing on his own courses for the foreseeable future following a foiled alleged assassination attempt while playing a round at his West Palm Beach club in Florida earlier this month.

But The New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy isn’t so sure that he’ll actually follow through on the promise, calling it a “feint” to throw off any potential copycat shooters in the future.

“Here’s my hot take on this whole golf thing—I don’t believe it,” Levy said on the latest episode. “I think it’s a red herring. I think it’s a feint. I think he’s leaking that out there so that the crazy people, the guy who showed up at his golf course, will not show up at his golf courses and try to assassinate him, so then he actually can play golf free of crazy people with rifles.”

Then, a conversation with the Daily Beast’s Chief Creative & Content Officer Joanna Coles and Emmy-winning comedian Samantha Bee about The Daily Beast Podcast, a new way to discover and engage with the day’s most interesting stories.

Plus! Editor at The Bulwark Jonathan V. Last joins the program to discuss his most recent piece, “Stop the Steal Part 2 Is Coming,” and Trump’s efforts to take back the White House—whether he wins in November or not.

