Don’t Buy Biden’s Kinder, Gentler New Immigration Policy Yet

On Thursday, the Biden administration unveiled a modified immigration enforcement policy where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who hunt for undocumented immigrants in the interior—and by extension the Border Patrol agents who patrol la frontera—were apparently told to stand down by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

This could be a big deal, but don’t buy it just yet. We’ve seen this play before and it doesn’t work out the way the headlines it’s meant to inspire suggest that it will.

Under the policy, U.S. immigration agents are not supposed to aggressively pursue, detain, and arrest undocumented immigrants who are not violent, dangerous, or intent on doing harm.