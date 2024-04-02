Don’t Expect to See Chevy Chase in the ‘Community’ Movie, Joel McHale Confirms
NOTHING BUT TROUBLE
Don’t expect to see Chevy Chase in the Community movie, his co-star Joel McHale confirmed to the New York Post Tuesday. Asked by the newspaper about whether Chase would return to play millionaire Pierce Hawthorne in the upcoming project, based on the cult-favorite TV show, McHale bluntly replied: “I don’t think he’s allowed to. I don’t think it would happen. I’m guessing if you asked him, he wouldn’t be interested.” Chase’s long-running beef with his co-stars on the show is the stuff of legend, with the comedian departing in 2013—during Season 4—after allegedly using a racial slur against c0-star Donald Glover. McHale’s Tuesday comments come after Chevy’s very public diss of the NBC sitcom last year, telling Marc Maron’s WTF podcast that the show wasn’t “funny enough for me, ultimately,” adding, “I felt a little bit constrained. Everybody had their bits, and I thought they were all good. It just wasn’t hard-hitting enough for me. I didn’t mind the character. I just felt that it was… I felt happier being alone. I just didn’t want to be surrounded by that table, every day, with those people. It was too much.”