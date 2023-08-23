CHEAT SHEET
Don’t ‘Kiss or Snuggle’ Turtles, CDC Warns Amid Salmonella Outbreak
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning Americans not to “kiss or snuggle” turtles owing to an outbreak of salmonella linked to the reptiles. At least 26 people in 11 states have fallen ill after contracting the potentially deadly bacteria, with the CDC advising that “turtles with shells less than 4 inches long are a known source of illness.” “Don’t kiss or snuggle your turtle, and don’t eat or drink around it,” the public health agency said in a recent investigation notice. “This can spread Salmonella germs to your mouth and make you sick.” The notice went on to advise: “Keep your turtle out of your kitchen and other areas where you eat, store, or prepare food.”