You can only look at so many colors in those little swatch books while re-painting your kitchen before you lose your mind; the human eye just wasn't built to process so many subtle color differences. But this Mini Color Sensor from Nix can do the job for you.

Just hold the sensor up to any surface and you'll get an immediate color match to then find within a library of more than 28,000 branded paint colors. For example, if you like the color of a certain plant in your home, you can scan its leaves with the color sensor and immediately pull up the name of that color and the paint brand that most closely matches it.

The Nix is also useful for graphic designers: it can also match any color to its corresponding RGB, HEX, CMYK, and LAB values. This handy color sensor normally retails for $99, but you can get it for 30% off in The Daily Beast Shop today. The last time it went on sale, it sold out pretty fast, so grab yours now.

