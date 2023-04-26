Nikki Haley to Disney: Ignore My Loony Views and Come to South Carolina
SHAMELESS
Looking to capitalize on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ repeated attempts to be a menace to Florida’s largest private employer, Nikki Haley on Wednesday made a pitch to the Walt Disney Co. to relocate north to her native South Carolina. Speaking on Fox News, Haley, a Republican presidential hopeful, said she’d gladly accept Mickey Mouse in the Palmetto State, so long as Disney can accept that it’s “very anti-woke,” and that the entertainment giant brings along “hundreds of thousands of jobs” and “billions of dollars” with it. “I’ll be happy to meet them,” she said. The pitch is a curious one for Haley, who told a New Hampshire crowd in February that Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill—the very legislation that sparked Disney’s rift with DeSantis—does not go “far enough” to thwart instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity, suggesting she’d support an even-more draconian version of the bill.