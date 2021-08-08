Don’t Worry, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Showers Three Times a Day
THANK GOD
Finally, a celeb who’s not afraid of the soap. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson assured a fan over the weekend that he bathes himself very regularly after several stars gave a little too much information about their personal hygiene. Thankfully, Johnson’s fans can rest easy knowing the Jungle Cruise star showers a whopping three times a day. “Nope, I’m the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb,” he wrote on Twitter, responding to a fan who wondered if he shared the same habits as his peers. The star added that he showers once in the morning, again after working out, and once more after coming home from work while singing “off-key.” Power couples Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis as well as Dax Shepard and Kristin Bell admitted to not bathing their kids every day, with Bell saying she “waits for the stink” before bathing her two daughters. Jake Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair that he finds bathing less “necessary.”