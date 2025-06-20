Doomed Superyacht Lifted From Ocean Seabed After Killing 7

The wreckage of the doomed Bayesian superyacht has been recovered after a three-day operation off the coast of Italy that was estimated to have cost around $26 million.

The Telegraph reported that the 184-foot-long British vessel was lifted from a depth of 150 feet Friday afternoon, its guard rails visibly bent and algae covering its hull. A violent storm capsized the yacht last August, killing seven people on board, including tech billionaire Mike Lynch, his teenage daughter Hannah, and four of Lynch’s friends.

British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his daughter, Hannah Lynch. Lynch Family Handout via Reuters

Large cranes were specially brought in for the job and the Italian coast guard was spotted patrolling the waters around the area as the $40 million ship resurfaced. ADVERTISEMENT

The Telegraph reported that Italian and British investigators are still trying to determine exactly what caused the ship to sink during the storm after its makers had deemed it “unsinkable.” But theories abound, including some accusing the ship’s crew of making fatal errors.

The Bayesian was raised from the depths of the sea over a period of three days. DANILO ARNONE/REUTERS

British maritime authorities reported in a preliminary investigation that wind was a contributing factor in the boat’s failure and an “examination of the wreck of the yacht, when salvaged, should improve the investigators’ understanding of the yacht’s actual loss condition.”