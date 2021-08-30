Doomsday Author Chad Daybell’s Kids Insist Their Dad Is Innocent
THAT’S A NEW ONE
The children of Chad Daybell, an Idaho “doomsday” writer accused of helping to murder his wife’s two children and burying them in his backyard, have come out in their dad’s defense. “My father needs someone to be a voice for him,” Daybell’s daughter Emma Murray told 48 Hours correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti in an episode set to air Wednesday night on CBS. “To let people know what’s real, what we know.” As Murray and Vigliotti walk the property where the remains of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan—Lori Vallow Daybell’s 7- and 16-year-old children—were found, Murray refutes the notion that her father could have been behind the gruesome crime. During the show, Vigliotti asked, “If he didn’t kill them, then why were their bodies found in your father’s backyard?” Murray replied, “I don’t know why they would be there. But I do know that if he were to commit a crime, he wouldn’t be foolish enough to put the evidence in his own backyard,” adding that Daybell had once worked as a gravedigger and the graves in his backyard did not seem to be professionally done.