Doomsday Clock Inches Closer to Midnight Than Ever Before

Beloved Morning Show Personality Dies at 80
EAT RIGHT
TV personality Peter Napolitano, better known to viewers as ‘Produce Pete,’ has died at 80. NBC New York announced the death of its longtime weekend contributor on Monday. Napolitano was a fixture on Weekend Today in New York for more than 30 years, where he shared tips on picking the best fruits and vegetables, simple recipes, and grocery-store know-how. He became beloved for his upbeat delivery and signature sign-off: “If you eat right, you’re going to live right!” A New Jersey native, Napolitano often spoke on air about his Italian immigrant roots. He grew up working in his family’s produce business, later expanding it into a successful seasonal operation before closing the store in 2006. In a 2025 interview on the Today Show, he credited his unlikely TV career to chance. “My father came here from Italy. No education, no nothing,” he said. “I got lucky 35 years ago when someone was in my store and put me on a local show.” Closing the tribute, Eric Lerner, President of NBC New York, expressed his condolences to Napolitano’s family, who are survived by his wife, Bette, and their two children and seven grandchildren.