Doomsday Cult Leader Accused of Killing 191 Kids to Undergo Mental Health Check
Doomsday cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 30 members of his Good News International Church appeared at the Malindi Law Courts in Kenya on Wednesday to face charges of murdering 191 children, whose bodies were discovered in dozens of shallow graves. Mackenzie and some of his followers have been blamed for the deaths of 429 people, many of whom are believed to have starved themselves to death because they were told that fasting would allow them to meet Jesus Christ before the end of the world. High Court Judge Mugure Thande granted a request from prosecutors that will require Mackenzie and his followers to undergo mental assessments before returning to court on Feb. 6 to enter their pleas.