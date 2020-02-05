CHEAT SHEET
Doomsday Mom Abandoned Kids’ Items in Storage Locker
Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell stowed some of her children’s belongings in an Idaho storage rental unit after they were last seen—and then abandoned the locker when they decamped to Hawaii, East Idaho News reports. The site says that bikes, toys, and keepsakes like blankets emblazoned with pictures of 17-year-old Tylee and 7-year-old J.J. were left behind when the couple stopped paying the bill. Police have said they believe the children’s lives are in danger and got a court order for Vallow to produce them, which she ignored. She and Daybell, who are obsessed with doomsday and near-death scenarios, married last year after their spouses died—deaths that are now under investigation.