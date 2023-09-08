Doomsday Mom Appeals Murder Conviction to Idaho Supreme Court
ANOTHER LOOK
The attorney of doomsday-obsessed mom Lori Vallow Daybell, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in July for murdering two of her children and conspiring to kill her husband’s ex-wife, has filed an appeal over her conviction to the Idaho Supreme Court, the Idaho Statesman reports. Among 16 issues lawyer Jim Archibald highlighted in the appeal, he questioned whether the judge considered Daybell’s competency for trial and accused the judge of abusing his discretion by handing the mother three consecutive life sentences. Archibald has also requested transcripts of Daybell’s competency hearings, pretrial hearings, and the sentencing hearing. Initially in 2021, a judge ruled Daybell was incompetent to stand trial following her indictment and not guilty plea. She was deemed fit to stand trial only after she spent 10 months in a mental hospital. Daybell’s husband Chad Daybell, who also faces charges in the murders, will be tried in April 2024 on two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction; alteration or concealment of evidence; and two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.