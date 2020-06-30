CHEAT SHEET
Doomsday Mom Hit With New Charges Linked to Kids’ Deaths
CONSPIRACY
Read it at East Idaho News
Doomsday mom Lori Daybell reportedly has been hit with new charges in connection with the deaths of her children, whose bodies were found buried in her new husband’s yard. East Idaho News reports that in addition to the child desertion and contempt charges she was jailed on in March, Vallow now faces two counts of conspiracy to conceal or destroy evidence. Hubby Chad Daybell, the author of apocalypse-themes novels, is charged with actually concealing or destroying that evidence—the corpses of 6-year-old J.J. and 17-year-old Tylee. No one has been charged with killing the children, who were missing for months while Vallow and Daybell refused to cooperate. Investigators are also looking into the deaths of the couple’s prior spouses.