Doomsday Mom Sentenced to Two Life Sentences for Murder
Doomsday conspiracist Lori Vallow, who was found guilty of murdering her two children, received two additional life sentences on Friday. She was found guilty of conspiring to kill her estranged fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and unsuccessfully conspiring to kill her niece’s estranged husband, Brandon Boudreaux. Arizona prosecutors say Lori intended to collect Charles’s $1 million life insurance policy to sustain herself and her new husband, Chad Daybell. Boudreaux’s life insurance policy would have also financially benefited Lori’s niece, Melani, who was closely involved in Lori’s fringe religious cult. Lori, 52, allegedly gave her now deceased brother, Alex Cox, the “religious authority” to kill Charles because she claimed he was possessed by an evil spirit named “Ned.” Lori represented herself during the Arizona trial and did not testify or call witnesses to the stand. In 2023, Lori was given multiple life sentences for conspiring with Daybell to murder her children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua Jaxon Vallow, 7. She and Daybell allegedly murdered the children because they believed them to be possessed zombies. Lori was also convicted of attempting to murder a romantic rival and of stealing Social Security benefits designated for her children’s care after they disappeared.