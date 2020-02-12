Doomsday Mom Was Cut From Slain Hubby’s $1M Insurance Policy
Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing kids, was reportedly cut out of her slain husband’s $1 million life insurance policy less than a month before he was shot and killed by Vallow’s brother. But it looks like she didn’t find out that her estranged spouse had switched the beneficiary to his sister until after his death, East Idaho News reports. The sister, Kay Woodcock, told the news site that, four days after the shooting, Lori texted her a photo of the change of beneficiary form and wrote, “Five kids and no money and his sister gets everything.”
Months after the killing, Lori married Chad Daybell, an Idaho writer of doomsday books targeting a Mormon audience, whose own wife had just died. Police are investigating both deaths while they hunt for Lori’s kids, 17-year-old Tylee and 7-year-old J.J., who have not been seen since late September. She blew off a court-ordered deadline to produce the kids and is living in Hawaii with Daybell.