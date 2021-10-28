Doomsday Mom’s Attorney: Psych Hospital Caretaker Is Manipulating Her
JEALOUS MUCH?
A lawyer for the “doomsday mom” Lori Vallow has filed a motion in court accusing one of his client’s caretakers of manipulation, after the Idaho psychiatric facility employee allegedly suggested Vallow call up the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to get legal advice. In court documents, co-counsel Mark Means outlined how the clinician apparently told Vallow the LDS Church could “discuss her case and possible [sic] obtain legal counsel to assist her instead of State appointed Public Defender.” The employee allegedly gave her a phone number, saying the call could be part of Vallow’s “‘homework’ for treatment.”
Vallow, who was declared unfit to stand trial after being accused of killing her two children, did end up speaking to an LDS attorney, Daniel S. McConkie. But the motion claimed that Vallow “would not have done this on her own without the prodding” of the clinician. It stated that Vallow’s beliefs—that the LDS Church’s lawyers “can control and manipulate the Court system, Judges, Prosecution and the like in this very case”—were used against her. Means wrote that it “strains credulity to ignore the facts” that suggest the Church is “possibly involved and or working with” the prosecution to manipulate Vallow.