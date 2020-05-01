Doomsday Mom Tries, Fails to Get Lower Bail Because of COVID

CHEAT SHEET
    Lori Vallow, the doomsday-obsessed mother of two missing children, lost a legal battle on Friday after an Idaho judge denied lowering her bail during her in-person court appearance. Vallow, 46, faces several charges, including desertion and nonsupport of children, in relation to her missing kids—17-year-old Tylee Ryan Vallow and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow—who have not been seen since September, according to a criminal complaint filed in Idaho

    During an in-person bail hearing on Friday, Lori Vallow’s lawyer, Mark Means, argued her bail should be reduced from $1 million to an amount between $100,000 and $250,000 because of the economic downturn amid COVID-19. Judge Michelle Mallard, however, denied that request and chastised Means for not protesting new evidence as he has alluded to in his motion for the in-person hearing.

    Means also argued Friday during the bond reduction hearing, which went on for about two hours, that his calls with Vallow have been recorded in adherence to new COVID-19 jail guidelines and said his "gut" told him they were being passed onto the prosecution. He argued that because of his feeling, he has been unable to effectively communicate with Vallow.