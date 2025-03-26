Politics

Door at Trump Hotel in Las Vegas ‘Violently’ Hurled Elderly Woman to Her Death: Lawsuit

BRUTAL

The family of Diana Truschke, who was 78, is suing the Trump International Hotel for wrongful death.

Liam Archacki
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Donald Trump.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Liam Archacki

Liam Archacki

News Reporter

liam.archacki@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Seeks Revenge on MSNBC Legal Analyst in New Executive Order
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsCause of Death Revealed for Biden-Appointed U.S. Attorney
Jasmine Venet
TrumplandNew Texts Prove Hegseth Leaked ‘Court-Martial’ Level Secrets
Dan Ladden-Hall,
Isabel van Brugen
MediaTrump Blows Huge Hole in Adviser’s Excuse for War Plan Leak
William Vaillancourt
OpinionUsha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell