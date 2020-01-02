Doorbell Camera Footage of Las Vegas Kidnapping Posted to YouTube

Shortly after midnight on New Year’s Eve, as America’s party city was celebrating the arrival of 2020, a desperate woman on a suburban Las Vegas street leapt out of the back door of a white Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof, and ran toward a front door, chased by the driver of the car.

As she charged up the sidewalk, she must have known the chances of anyone being at home at this time, on this night, were vanishingly small.

The woman must have felt utterly abandoned as she banged on that door, screaming for help, but no one came to assist her.

Although no human came to her rescue, a digital eye was watching: Her frantic appeal for help was captured in minute detail by a doorbell camera installed in the front door of the house she ran toward.

The devices are increasingly common in American homes. This one, which appears to have been motion-activated as the recording begins as the woman starts running up the pathway, captured what appears to be a brutal assault and kidnapping.

The woman (described by police as a white female adult approximately 20 to 30 years old, with dark hair, wearing blue ripped jeans, a dark long-sleeve shirt, and dark boots) was being chased by a man (described as a black male adult, approximately 20-30 years old with short black hair, last seen wearing a white shirt with dark colored horizontal stripes, dark colored pants, and brown dress shoes).

He can be seen darting out of the front door of the car when he realized the woman had escaped the car he was apparently driving.

As she beat on the door, panting and sobbing, and nobody came to her assistance, the man caught up with her. He grabbed her, threw her down a step and, sickeningly, kicked her, extremely hard, in the stomach.

“Stop!” she screamed.

“Why would you fucking do that?” the man said. “Get in the car.”

Las Vegas police have now posted the footage on YouTube in an effort to identify both the victim and the man who attacked her.

The footage was shared with cops by the resident of the house in a neighborhood south of downtown, whose doorbell cam captured the alarming attack.

After the man pulled the woman to her feet, he dragged her down the walkway into the car.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a white Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof, according to police.

Sobbing on the backseat of the car, that woman must have felt that her desperate roll of the dice had failed utterly.

It may, however, yet turn out that her choice of which front door to run toward will see her attacker brought to justice after all.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD by phone at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.