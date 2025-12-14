DoorDash Driver Arrested for Pepper-Spraying Food
A DoorDash driver has been arrested after she was caught on doorbell footage pepper-spraying a customer’s food. Kourtney Stevenson allegedly sprayed a substance believed to be pepper spray on the food while delivering an order to Mark Cardin and his wife in northern Vanderburgh County, Indiana. “I noticed my wife had started eating, and she started choking and gasping, and after she had a couple bites of her food, she actually threw up,” Cardin told a local news outlet. Cardin said he decided to check the video footage after finding residue in the bag in which the food was delivered and noticed that the DoorDash driver—later identified as Stevenson—had tampered with the couple’s order. The video of the Dec. 7 incident was handed over to detectives with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, leading to Stevenson’s arrest. She told authorities that she had been spraying a spider because she is “terrified” of them. “Spiders don’t crawl around in the winter time and the low that night was somewhere around 35 degrees,” said Sheriff Noah Robinson. Stevenson is facing two counts of consumer product tampering resulting in harm to a person and two counts of battery causing moderate bodily injury. DoorDash has also revoked her license and refunded the couple for their order.