This All-in-One Pass Gives You Access to Food, Groceries, Wine, and More—No Delivery Fee

The major gripe with ordering takeout is the delivery fees. However, DoorDash's DashPass is a game-changer. For only $10 per month, you can enjoy a $0 delivery fee AND 10% off on any orders over $12. It pays for itself after a few orders, and you can cancel at any time–perfect for those with commitment issues. But these benefits are not limited to just takeout.
DashPass is truly a membership to the very best of your neighborhood. You can enjoy same-day $0 deliveries (and 10% off) on groceries, convenience store items, pet supplies, alcohol, and more. DashPass members also receive exclusive deals on dine-in and pickup. Interested? You can try out DashPass free for a month, and for only $10 a month after the trial ends.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission. Have a question about why you're seeing this ad? Let us know!