CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    PARTNER UPDATE

    This All-in-One Pass Gives You Access to Food, Groceries, Wine, and More—No Delivery Fee

    Don’t Pass On This

    Ad by Doordash

    DoorDash

    The major gripe with ordering takeout is the delivery fees. However, DoorDash's DashPass is a game-changer. For only $10 per month, you can enjoy a $0 delivery fee AND 10% off on any orders over $12. It pays for itself after a few orders, and you can cancel at any time–perfect for those with commitment issues. But these benefits are not limited to just takeout.

    DashPass is truly a membership to the very best of your neighborhood. You can enjoy same-day $0 deliveries (and 10% off) on groceries, convenience store items, pet supplies, alcohol, and more. DashPass members also receive exclusive deals on dine-in and pickup. Interested? You can try out DashPass free for a month, and for only $10 a month after the trial ends.

    If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission. Have a question about why you're seeing this ad? Let us know!