Doppelgänger Pretends to be Aaron Rodgers for Entire Podcast Interview
‘IDENTICAL TWINS’
Read it at The New York Post
Despite host Stugotz of “The Dan Le Batard Show” claiming to be a big fan of the New York Jets, he apparently can’t recognize his own quarterback. Stugotz said he did a 20-minute interview with country singer Jake Owen thinking he was Aaron Rodgers. Hilariously, Owen never corrected the sports talk radio host, seemingly going with the bit the whole time. “I was hugging him. I was patting him on the stomach. ‘You’re my quarterback. You’re my quarterback.’ And Jake Owen, going, ‘I am, I am,’” Stugotz said. All the while, Stugotz was none the wiser—despite Owen being about five inches shorter and 70 pounds lighter than Rodgers. “Identical twins, I mean Jesus,” Stugotz added.