Dork Days Are Over: Possible Trump VP Picks Then and Now

Suspense is building over who Donald Trump will choose to be his vice presidential running mate. The highly anticipated reveal is shaping up to be a MAGA-landish beauty pageant and reality show all in one.

“It’s like a highly sophisticated version of The Apprentice,” Trump said Friday on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton show.

In the interview, the former and hopeful future president touted his top three finalists: Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida; Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio and Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota. Trump called Vance “great,” Rubio, “incredible” and said “a man named Burgum” is a “fantastic governor.” (Trump also gave a shout-out to Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, whose viability seems to have waned.)

But the ratings-obsessed leader of the Republican Party hinted there could be a surprise when it comes time to announce his veepstakes winner at the GOP convention in Milwaukee, which is scheduled to begin on Monday and conclude on Thursday.

And here, we present photos of the dashing contestants through the years—including two dark horses (one, self-anointed)—so you may judge for yourself.

Marco Rubio, as he appeared in high school, when he truly was “Little Marco.”

The seasoned 53-year-old Florida politician of today, having converted from attacking to embracing Trump.

J.D. Vance, from his No. 1 New York Times bestselling “Hillbilly Elegy” book tour days, when he considered himself a Never Trumper and called Trump, “America's Hitler.”

But that was then, and this is now. A stern, bearded face makes the 39-year-old senator appear older.

A young Doug Burgum, sporting an impressive mullet.

The North Dakota governor’s modern, salt-and-pepper mullet is more suitable for a man turning 68 next month.

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, appears in a photo with her younger brother, sporting a fluffy 1980s hairdo and shoulder pads, of course.

Could the fiery presidential aspirant who dominated the 2024 GOP primary debates and called Trump “unhinged” be the secret veep surprise to give her ex-boss the best ratings he’s ever had?

Marla Maples, Trump’s beauty queen ex-wife and mother of his daughter Tiffany Trump, once said (or perhaps not) that Trump was the “best sex I’ve ever had.”

Maples told The Standard this week that she’ll do whatever she can to help her ex-husband win the election, even by serving as his vice presidential running mate. (Now that’s a reality show.)