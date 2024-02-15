This Gorgeous Jewelry Takes Beachwear to Luxurious Levels

Effortlessly elevate any piece of beach or resort wear with Dorne’s unique modular jewelry. It uses a system of bonds and mementos (charms) to fit on any swimsuit. The bonds come in a variety of sizes and easily hook onto your chosen swimwear or clothing. From there, you simply clip on your desired charms to the bonds. Worried about wear and tear from the beach? Dorne thought about that. All of its jewelry is 18K gold ion-plated, waterproof, tarnish-resistant, and hypo-allergenic. Plus, a two-year warranty comes standard.
Dorne’s Golden Girl Love Kit is its most popular set. It comes with eight pieces, including Dorne’s best seller—the "Love" Memento. This dainty charm features the word love in beautiful cursive script that’s adorned with a freshwater water pearl and cubic zirconia.
