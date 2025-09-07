Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re strictly for hangovers or for people who drink heavily—or at least often—but it does far more than just process alcohol. As the body’s largest detox organ, it also filters out toxins from food, caffeine, and waste products in the blood, and plays a key role in digestion and metabolism. One of its main jobs is producing bile, which helps us absorb nutrients and break down fats during digestion. Without enough bile (and a stressed liver), even the most magnesium- or probiotic-packed regimen can still leave your gut unhappy and your tummy bloated.

Whether you drink or not, your liver likely deserves some extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with ongoing digestive woes like irregularity, cramps, or persistent bloating like I was. After months of uncomfortable distention with no relief, I realized I needed something outside the typical “gut health” aisle.

On my doctor’s advice, I set out in search of a fiber formula, and stumbled across Dose’s For Your Liver while browsing my local health food store. The single-serving drink looked like a mini serving of orange juice and seemed far more appealing than choking down another capsule or gritty powder mixed into water. A few days later, photos of Rihanna sipping Dose landed in my inbox, and I was officially intrigued.

Dose For Your Liver turned out to be liquid gold. Each daily drink contains science-backed ingredients that offer hepatoprotective effects and bioflavonoids to help the liver filter unwanted compounds and produce enzymes that aid digestion and metabolism. The flavor is bright and citrusy—reminiscent of the Sunny D I grew up on, minus the artificial junk and excess sugar—and it’s packed with a blend of liver-supporting and anti-inflammatory ingredients:

Rather than stocking up on single-serving shots as I was at the beginning of my journey with Dose, I now invest in three full-size bottles, which is about a three-week supply. I’ve been taking my daily dose every day for two months (along with Cymbiotika’s Liposomal Glutathione, another liver-supporting antioxidant that tastes delicious), and my bloating has significantly subsided, I feel more regular, and have even lost a few pounds without altering my diet.

As other reviewers have noted, I also feel like I have more energy throughout the day after taking Dose for Your Liver on a daily basis. I’ve also noticed a lift in my daily energy—echoed by plenty of other reviewers—even though my sleep hygiene has been less than stellar as of late. I recently ran out of Dose while moving, and I could feel the impact of not taking my daily shot in my energy levels, which confirms that it was indeed the culprit.

Unlike some of my other capsule supplements, I look forward to taking my Dose shot every day because it’s so delicious, so it’s easy to stay consistent. If you’re looking to give your liver and gut some added support without adding yet another pill to your supplement stack, Dose for Your Liver is a supercharged elixir that combines a slew of different supplements into one yummy drink you’ll look forward to pouring every day.

