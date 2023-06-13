Never Forget Your Meds Again With Dosey’s Luxe Pill Kits
JUST IN-CASE
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
There are many things I am great at, but there are inevitably a few things I’m not the best at (hey, it’s called balance, right?). Unfortunately, remembering to take my daily meds (or remembering whether or not I actually took them already so I don’t accidentally double-dose) is one of them. That’s why I was thrilled to discover these fashionable vegan-leather pill packs that look like just another wallet or jewelry box. Dosey’s on-the-go pill-planning kits come in daily, weekly, fortnightly, monthly, and travel options to help me with my absentmindedness.
Don’t know where to start? I’d recommend checking out Dosey’s best-selling Wellness Kit, featuring the brand’s Pill Case, Wellness Wallet, and Wellness Bag, which all suit a wide range of lifestyles—without looking ugly. Dosey also offers a simple and discreet Pill Box that’s great for safely tossing things like your SRRIs or other things you don’t feel like putting on display for the world. I am also in love with this Daily Dose Sticker Set and this 5o-ounce stainless-steel flask that fits perfectly inside the brand’s seven-Day and 14-Day Pill Purses and the aforementioned Wellness Bag; this way, you don’t need to carry a full water bottle for when you may need to wash down that Ibuprofen (or your other regularly scheduled pills) later on. Dosey allows you to take pills with consistency and ease, so pill-ease do yourself a favor and check them out. You can thank me (and yourself) later–like 30 minutes before dinner when you actually remember to take your acid reflux pill.
Dosey Daily Kit
