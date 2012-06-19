Dottie Sandusky Ridicules Victim

Talk about defending your man! Dottie Sandusky took the stand as a witness for the defense in Jerry Sandusky’s sex-abuse trial Tuesday. She testified that she never saw inappropriate conduct between her husband and his alleged victims, but also admitted she couldn’t think of a reason why the alleged victims would lie about the abuse. Sandusky's wife described alleged Victim 1 as “demanding and conniving” and described another alleged victim as “very clingy.” She also described an incident where she witnessed her husband reprimanding a young player for failing to attend a luncheon. “He was yelling. I know Jerry was mad the way he looked,” she said. The 68-year-old former Penn State assistant football coach is charged with 52 counts of sexual abuse against 10 boys over a 15-year period.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10