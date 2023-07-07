Double-Decker Tourist Bus Smashes Into City Bus in NYC, Injuring Dozens
Dozens of people have been injured after a Topview NYC double-decker tour bus collided with an MTA bus in Manhattan on Thursday. Deputy Chief Kevin Murphy from Fire Department New York’s Division 1 Unit confirmed the incident happened just after 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of 23rd and 1st Ave. Deputy Chief Paul Hopper of EMS Division 1 said 18 people had been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another 63 are being evaluated by a doctor on site. Injuries include cuts, bruises, scrapes, some suspected fractures and head and neck injuries. The buses appeared to be “fully occupied,” officials said. One of the bus drivers has been transported for evaluation but he is not the most seriously injured, Hopper said. First responders faced minor challenges removing the injured from the double-decker bus, with some being forced to go through windows or down ladders and ropes. An investigation is underway.