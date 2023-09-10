11 Injured in Walkway Collapse Near Iconic Maine Lighthouse

CHEAT SHEET
    Doubling Point Lighthouse in Arrowsic, Maine.

    Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

    A wooden walkway at Doubling Point Lighthouse in Arrowsic, Maine collapsed on Saturday, injuring 11 people . Five of the eleven people were brought to the hospital, authorities confirmed. As part of Maine Open Lighthouse Day, Doubling Point Lighthouse was open to the public on Saturday. According to the Friends of Doubling Point Light group, an organization focused on restoring and preserving the structure, the lighthouse will be closed on Sunday as the group looks into repairing it.

