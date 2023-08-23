CHEAT SHEET
Doug Burgum Seen on Crutches With Achilles Tear Ahead of GOP Debate
North Dakota governor and presidential hopeful Doug Burgum was seen on crutches and wearing a boot while speaking to reporters on Wednesday after suffering a basketball injury the night before. The 67-year-old was officially diagnosed with a high-grade Achilles tear, which came at a rough time for the already longshot candidate. With the first GOP primary debate set to take place on Wednesday night, it’s still unclear if Burgum will participate. “I may just have to cowboy up,” he told CNN. But the final call will be up to a doctor, Burgum told reporters, adding that he’s not on any pain medication yet for the injury.