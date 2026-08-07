Trumpland

Trump Goon’s Staff Lift Lid on Secret Chaos

INTERIOR HELL

Doug Burgum’s Interior Department has been bleeding staff since he took over.

Tomas Thor
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and President Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Interior Department workers are accusing Secretary Doug Burgum of fostering a culture of secrecy and dysfunction just days after his Oval Office screaming match with Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro.

Current and former Interior Department officials say morale has tanked under Burgum’s management, with employees describing an atmosphere of high turnover and leadership that ignores staff.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum (L) and U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright (C) listen as U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speaks during an announcement on American nuclear innovation in the Oval Office at the White House on July 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is signing multiple executive orders targeting the nuclear energy sector and easing rules for new reactors and nuclear fuel supply chains. (Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images)
Doug Burgum served as the governor of North Dakota from 2016 to 2024. Eric Lee/Getty Images

“Burgum appears to combine arrogance with an utter lack of curiosity or humility,” Tony Irish, who spent more than two decades at the Interior Department before leaving last year, told Politico. “I think it shows his disdain for the rank and file.”

Former officials also alleged that appointees relied on disappearing Signal messages, shredded official documents, and claimed leaders were “terrified of written records.”

Three former officials also blamed Burgum’s longtime chief of staff, JoDee Hanson, 53, for helping drive employees out of the agency. “The way that she managed the politicals in that building contributed to me leaving,” one former official said, with others alleging her management style left subordinates in tears.

The allegations come as Burgum, 70, finds himself scrutinized in a public feud with Pirro over the Justice Department’s abandoned prosecution of a man accused of damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Pirro said Interior Department officials repeatedly failed to provide key evidence showing the damage stemmed from faulty construction rather than vandalism.

“Had [Interior] been forthcoming with the information clearly in its possession, the government would not have sought a grand jury indictment,” Pirro wrote in a court filing.

UNITED STATES - APRIL 6: Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., attends the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn on Monday, April 6, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Jeanine Pirro was fuming over Burgum’s handling of the reflecting pool scandal. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Politico reported that the Interior Department has lost nearly 14 percent of its workforce since Burgum took office, including the department’s top lawyer, chief of staff, and energy leaders.

Interior Department spokesperson Katie Martin dismissed the allegations as “anonymous and false attacks,” saying Burgum leads with “gratitude, humility, curiosity and courage.” She also denied claims that he used a private email account for government business.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt also defended Burgum, calling him “one of the most valuable members” of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet and praising his efforts to advance the administration’s energy agenda.

Tomas Thor

Tomas Thor

Breaking News Intern

tomas.fernandez@thedailybeast.com

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