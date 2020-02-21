Trump’s Pick for Intelligence Chief Says He Has No Interest in the Job
Well, that was pretty short-lived. Just hours after President Donald Trump said he’d like Rep. Doug Collins to take over permanently as the director of national intelligence, Collins said he has absolutely no interest in it. The Trump ally told Fox Business on Friday morning that, while it was “humbling” and “amazing” for the president to be thinking of him, he would say no if asked to take up the role. “This is not a job that’s of interest to me, and at this time it’s not one that I’d accept,” said the Georgia Republican, according to Politico. Trump made his comment during a flight to Las Vegas after his rally in Colorado Springs late Thursday night. This week, Trump announced he was appointing another ally, U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, to be the next acting director of national intelligence. He’ll succeed Joseph Maguire, who reportedly provoked Trump’s anger after intelligence officials told a House briefing last week that Russia was interfering in the 2020 election again to help Trump.