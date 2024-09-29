Doug Emhoff: Trump’s Silence on Mark Robinson Is ‘Pure Cowardice’
‘SHAMEFUL’
Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman, criticized the Republican response to the Mark Robinson scandal in an interview on Sunday, calling Donald Trump’s artful dodging of the subject in recent days emblematic of a man “just unfit for any job.” Kamala Harris’ husband sat down with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki for a wide-ranging interview that touched on his wife’s presidential campaign, his own personal fight against antisemitism, and the Robinson situation. Psaki, a former White House press secretary, asked Emhoff what he made of the fact that Robinson was still the Republican Party’s nominee for North Carolina governor even after CNN broke the news 10 days ago that he’d allegedly dabbled in defending slavery, praised Mein Kampf, and described enjoying transgender pornography on an online forum. “It’s pure cowardice. It’s shameful,” Emhoff replied. “It shouldn’t be this way. We need a strong Republican Party.” Praising former Republicans officials like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for breaking with the party and endorsing Harris, Emhoff hit out at Trump, who said he “didn’t know the situation” when asked on Thursday whether he’d pull his endorsement of Robinson. “You know, he’s trying to ignore it, but he did not disavow what Mark Robinson said, his candidacy,” Emhoff commented. “And it’s just shameful. It’s just shameful!”