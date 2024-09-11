Doug Emhoff Laments Losing His Wife to the Campaign Trail
‘LITERALLY NON-STOP’
Speaking at a pre-debate rally on Tuesday, Doug Emhoff jokingly complained about the lack of quality time he and Vice President Kamala Harris have had together in recent weeks. “Because we’ve both been working hard,” he said. “I’ve been traveling all over the country on behalf of the Harris-Walz ticket. Literally non-stop. So we got to spend a little time together in Pittsburgh—a lovely, romantic walk on an airstrip. That was great.” Emhoff noted at the same rally that the Harris campaign has “56 days to save our country, to save our democracy,” and that the vice president was ready for that evening’s face-off with former President Donald Trump. “Gavin [Newsom] and I, who know her so well… Oh, she is ready, and she can smell weakness,” he said, to appreciative cheers from the crowd. “She knows a coward when she sees one. She faces cowards head on, and that’s what you are going to see tonight.”