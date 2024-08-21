Doug Emhoff Raves About Kamala Harris, Her Brisket and Her Laugh

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff got personal in his Democratic National Convention speech Tuesday night, sharing details of how the two met and how their relationship has progressed.

“In 2013, I walked into a contentious client meeting,” he said. “We worked through the issue and, by the end of the meeting, the now-happy client offered to set me up on a blind date—which is how I ended up with Kamala Harris’ phone number.”

Then Emhoff poked fun at himself.

“Now, for generations, people have debated when to call the person you’re being set up with. Never in history has anyone suggested 8:30 a.m. And yet, that’s when I dialed, got Kamala’s voicemail, and just started rambling. ‘Hey, it’s Doug. I’m on my way to an early meeting. Again, this is Doug …”

He delivered the line like a stand-up comedian and the audience arenda shook with laughter. He also delivered it as if he remembered the moment a little more clearly than one would expect for a call that took place more than a decade ago. It soon became clear why.

“By the way, Kamala saved that voice mail and she makes me listen to it every anniversary,” he said.

Performing the political spouse’s traditional job of humanizing the candidate, Emhoff recounted how their romance blossomed after she called him back at lunchtime.

“We talked for an hour, we laughed,” he said, nodding to Republicans’ critiques of Harris’ chuckle. “You know that laugh. I love that laugh.”

On their first in-person date, Emhoff warned Harris, “Buckle up—I’m a really bad driver.”

He said he “fell in love fast” and praised her empathy, sense of justice, and curiosity. He boasted about more tangible perks of their relationship, too. “She makes a mean brisket for Passover that brings me right back to my grandmother’s apartment in Brooklyn—you know, the one with the plastic-covered couches,” he said.

Emhoff and Harris will celebrate their ten-year wedding anniversary on Thursday, the last night of the convention.

“I’m about to hear the most embarrassing voicemail of my life once again,” Emhoff said. “But that’s not all I’ll be hearing. That same night, I’ll be hearing my wife, Kamala HArris, accept your nomination for president of the United States.

In telling his own story, including the fact that his fantasy football team with lawyer buddies from the ‘90s is called “Nirvana,” Emhoff also revealed that he and his wife have both been employed by the same company.

“I worked at McDonalds in high school for some extra cash,” he said. “Not only was I employee of the month, but I still have the framed picture and the ring—golden arches and all.”