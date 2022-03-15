CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Doug Emhoff Tests Positive For COVID-19
'ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION'
The White House announced late Tuesday evening that second gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19. “Earlier today, the Second Gentleman tested positive for Covid-19,” Sabrina Singh, a deputy press secretary with Vice President Kamala Harris' office, said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Vice President will not participate in tonight's event. The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test.” Following Emhoff’s positive test, Harris tested negative for the virus.