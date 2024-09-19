Doug Emhoff Trashes Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Jab at Harris Over Biological Children

Doug Emhoff hit back at former Trump’s former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she took a swing at Kamala Harris for not having biological children.

The governor of Arkansas said at a Trump town hall event in Michigan that her own kids kept her “humble,” adding: “Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble.”

At a campaign fundraiser on Wednesday, the second gentleman had his say on the matter, invoking his children—Cole and Ella—to whom Harris is a stepmother.

“They said that somehow, because Cole and Ella aren’t Kamala’s quote, unquote biological children, that she doesn’t have anything in her life to keep her humble,” Emhoff told supporters, according to CNN. “As if keeping women humble, whether you have children or not, is something we should strive for.”

Emhoff and Harris’ family life has become a bizarre target of attack for Republicans, with Sanders joining the likes of Trump’s running mate JD Vance in criticizing those without children of their own.

But the second gentleman also took personal offense to the latest GOP attack, saying that he and Kamala experienced the “same joys of raising children as any parent anywhere.”

“There is nothing more important to me, Kamala and Kerstin than our kids, our big, beautiful, blended family,” Emhoff said, referring to his ex-wife Kerstin Emhoff, the mother of his two children.

“Women in this country will never humble themselves before Donald Trump,” he added at the fundraiser in Brooklyn, where he also attacked the former president’s record with women.

“We know what they’re really trying to do,” Emhoff said. “It’s Dobbs. It’s Project 2025. It’s spreading hate and trying to pit women against each other, trying to pit us all against each other.”

“But I’ve got news for him,” he added. “Women in this country are sick and tired of weak men trying to take away their fundamental rights and then ... gaslight you about it.”