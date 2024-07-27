Doug Emhoff Trolls Trump for Mangling ‘Kamala’: ‘Madam President’
‘SO MUCH TROUBLE’
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff offered former president Donald Trump some advice while speaking to canvassers at an event at the local party headquarters in Stevens Point, Wisconsin on Saturday. “Mr. Trump, I know you have so much trouble pronouncing her name. Here’s the good news—after the election, you can just call her Madam President,” Emhoff said to the crowd, who immediately applauded the comments. The advice comes after Trump dug in his heels Friday night, telling supporters during an appearance at the Turning Point USA Believers Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida, that he “couldn’t care less” about how to pronounce her name after repeatedly flubbing it for months. “They were explaining to me, ‘You can say KA-ma-la. You can say Ka MAAAAAA-la,’” Trump said. “I said, ‘don’t worry about it. It doesn’t matter what I say. If I mispronounce it or not, I couldn’t care less.’” Trump added: “Some people think I mispronounce it on purpose, but actually I’ve heard it said about seven different ways. There are a lot of ways. There are a lot ways.”