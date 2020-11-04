Doug Jones Falls in Alabama, Republicans Regain Senate Seat
RED STATE, RED SEAT
Senate Democrats may be poised to have a good night, but the blue momentum didn’t make its way to deep-red Alabama.
On Tuesday night, Alabama’s U.S. Senate race was called for Republican candidate Tommy Tuberville, who defeated Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).
The 2020 race was always going to be an uphill climb for Jones, who was first elected in 2017 after a shocking special election in which his GOP opponent, Roy Moore, was accused of preying on underage girls.
This year, Republicans nominated Tuberville, a former football coach at Auburn University. While Jones consistently outraised him and kept the race close, Tuberville’s average campaign and President Trump’s long coattails proved enough to deny Jones a second term.
With Jones’ defeat, Democrats will need to flip four Senate seats to gain a majority, if the rest of the party’s incumbents win their own races.