Mississippi Lawmaker Accused of Punching His Wife for Undressing Too Slowly for Sex

A Republican lawmaker in Mississippi has been arrested amid allegations that he punched his wife in the face after flying into a rage because she didn’t undress quickly enough to have sex with him. Republican State Rep. Doug McLeod, 58, was allegedly very drunk when police arrived at his family home Saturday night. “Mr. McLeod had slurred speech and walked slow in a zigzag pattern,” deputies wrote in their report. McLeod’s wife said her husband “just snapped,” adding that it wasn’t the first time it had happened when he had been drinking alcohol. Another woman at the house reportedly locked McLeod’s wife in a room with her after the alleged attack—McLeod then allegedly told them that if they didn’t let him in then he would “kill her [expletive] dog.” Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn said on Tuesday said McLeod should resign if proven guilty. “I have attempted to contact Rep. McLeod to request his resignation, if in fact, these allegations are true,” Gunn said in a statement. “These actions are unacceptable for anyone.”